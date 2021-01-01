Best Smartphones Under $90
Price: ~$65
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 114,344
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 11
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
56
Camera
58
Performance
37
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$68
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 53 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1600 x 720)
- MediaTek Helio G35, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
47
Performance
28
Battery Life
81
#3
Price: ~$82
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 131,844
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 8.0, MIUI 10
- 5.15" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 4 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
42
Performance
46
Battery Life
66
#4
Price: ~$96
Released: 5 months ago
AnTuTu: 76,487
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 5.45" TFT LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
Display
60
Camera
44
Performance
21
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$89
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 77,245
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
Display
59
Camera
44
Performance
24
Battery Life
56
#6
Price: ~$95
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 60,023
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio A22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
46
Performance
18
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$96
Released: over 3 years ago
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 9.0, TouchWiz UI
- 5.5" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 1920)
- Exynos 7 Octa 7870, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
- 3600 mAh
Display
59
Camera
44
Performance
23
Battery Life
71
Price: ~$96
Released: 7 months ago
AnTuTu: 57,054
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9.0
- 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio A22, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
Display
58
Camera
46
Performance
20
Battery Life
56
#9
Price: ~$96
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 76,172
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 9.0, ColorOS 6 Lite
- 6.1" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
44
Performance
23
Battery Life
69
#10
Price: ~$89
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 76,174
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
42
Performance
22
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$87
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 75,987
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 5.65" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- HiSilicon Kirin 659, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
60
Camera
46
Performance
27
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$73
Released: 5 months ago
AnTuTu: 44,878
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 10, Android Go
- 5.3" PLS TFT display (720 x 1480)
- MediaTek MT6739, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
43
Performance
15
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$88
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 70,982
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 10.0, One UI 2
- 5.7" TFT LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
46
Performance
21
Battery Life
56
#14
Price: ~$86
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 77,871
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 6" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
53
Camera
46
Performance
24
Battery Life
63
#15
Price: ~$87
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 56,788
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio A22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
Display
59
Camera
44
Performance
18
Battery Life
56