Best Smartphones Under $90

#1

Xiaomi Mi Note 3
Xiaomi Mi Note 3 specs
Price: ~$65
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 114,344
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, MIUI 11
  • 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3500 mAh
Display
56
Camera
58
Performance
37
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#2

Oppo Realme C11
Oppo Realme C11 specs
Price: ~$68
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 53 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1600 x 720)
  • MediaTek Helio G35, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
47
Performance
28
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Mi 5
Xiaomi Mi 5 specs
Price: ~$82
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 131,844
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 8.0, MIUI 10
  • 5.15" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 4 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
42
Performance
46
Battery Life
66
Full specs
#4

Huawei Y5p
Huawei Y5p specs
Price: ~$96
Released: 5 months ago
AnTuTu: 76,487
Generic score: 48 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10.1
  • 5.45" TFT LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3020 mAh
Display
60
Camera
44
Performance
21
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#5

Huawei Honor 9S
Huawei Honor 9S specs
Price: ~$89
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 77,245
Generic score: 48 out of 100
  • Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
  • 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3020 mAh
Display
59
Camera
44
Performance
24
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#6

Nokia 2.3
Nokia 2.3 specs
Price: ~$95
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 60,023
Generic score: 48 out of 100
  • Android 10, Android One
  • 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • MediaTek Helio A22, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
46
Performance
18
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#7

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) specs
Price: ~$96
Released: over 3 years ago
Generic score: 48 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, TouchWiz UI
  • 5.5" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 1920)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 7870, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
  • 3600 mAh
Display
59
Camera
44
Performance
23
Battery Life
71
Full specs
#8

Huawei Honor 8S 2020
Huawei Honor 8S 2020 specs
Price: ~$96
Released: 7 months ago
AnTuTu: 57,054
Generic score: 47 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, EMUI 9.0
  • 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • MediaTek Helio A22, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3020 mAh
Display
58
Camera
46
Performance
20
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#9

Oppo A1k
Oppo A1k specs
Price: ~$96
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 76,172
Generic score: 47 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, ColorOS 6 Lite
  • 6.1" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
44
Performance
23
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#10

Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Xiaomi Redmi 7A specs
Price: ~$89
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 76,174
Generic score: 47 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
42
Performance
22
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#11

Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Huawei Honor 9 Lite specs
Price: ~$87
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 75,987
Generic score: 47 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, EMUI 9
  • 5.65" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 659, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
60
Camera
46
Performance
27
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#12

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specs
Price: ~$73
Released: 5 months ago
AnTuTu: 44,878
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 10, Android Go
  • 5.3" PLS TFT display (720 x 1480)
  • MediaTek MT6739, 1 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
43
Performance
15
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#13

Samsung Galaxy A01
Samsung Galaxy A01 specs
Price: ~$88
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 70,982
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, One UI 2
  • 5.7" TFT LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
46
Performance
21
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#14

Nokia 3.1 Plus
Nokia 3.1 Plus specs
Price: ~$86
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 77,871
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 10, Android One
  • 6" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • MediaTek Helio P22, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3500 mAh
Display
53
Camera
46
Performance
24
Battery Life
63
Full specs
#15

Huawei Y5 (2019)
Huawei Y5 (2019) specs
Price: ~$87
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 56,788
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, EMUI 9
  • 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • MediaTek Helio A22, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3020 mAh
Display
59
Camera
44
Performance
18
Battery Life
56
Full specs
