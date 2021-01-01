Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Vivo Phones for $250 or less

TOP-10 Vivo Phones Under $250

#1

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE specs
Price: ~$266
Released: 3 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,574
Generic score: 65 out of 100
  • Android 10, Funtouch OS 11
  • 6.44" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4100 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
74
Camera
67
Performance
42
Battery Life
79
Full specs
#2

Vivo V17
Vivo V17 specs
Price: ~$225
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 140,124
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, Funtouch 9.2
  • 6.38" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4500 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
67
Camera
63
Performance
42
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#3

Vivo V17 Neo
Vivo V17 Neo specs
Price: ~$225
Released: about 1 year ago
Generic score: 60 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, Funtouch 9
  • 6.38" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio P65, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4500 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
69
Camera
58
Performance
40
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#4

Vivo Y19
Vivo Y19 specs
Price: ~$205
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 158,984
Generic score: 60 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, Funtouch 9.2
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio P65, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
65
Camera
57
Performance
43
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#5

Vivo V15
Vivo V15 specs
Price: ~$225
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 145,820
Generic score: 57 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, Funtouch 9
  • 6.59" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio P70, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 24 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
60
Camera
60
Performance
42
Battery Life
78
Full specs
#6

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20 specs
Price: ~$191
Released: 3 months ago
Generic score: 56 out of 100
  • Android 10, Funtouch 10.5
  • 6.51" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
51
Performance
34
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#7

Vivo Y30
Vivo Y30 specs
Price: ~$178
Released: 7 months ago
AnTuTu: 85,546
Generic score: 54 out of 100
  • Android 10, FunTouch OS 10
  • 6.47" IPS LCD display (720 x 1560)
  • MediaTek Helio P35, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
57
Camera
55
Performance
27
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#8

Vivo Y95
Vivo Y95 specs
Price: ~$178
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 80,911
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, Funtouch 4.5
  • 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4030 mAh
MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
48
Performance
24
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#9

Vivo Y81
Vivo Y81 specs
Price: ~$184
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 70,988
Generic score: 45 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, Funtouch 4
  • 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • MediaTek Helio P22, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3260 mAh
MicroSD
Display
51
Camera
45
Performance
21
Battery Life
59
Full specs
