TOP-10 Vivo Phones Under $250
#1
Price: ~$266
Released: 3 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,574
Generic score: 65 out of 100
- Android 10, Funtouch OS 11
- 6.44" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4100 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
74
Camera
67
Performance
42
Battery Life
79
#2
Price: ~$225
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 140,124
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Funtouch 9.2
- 6.38" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 4500 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
67
Camera
63
Performance
42
Battery Life
84
#3
Price: ~$225
Released: about 1 year ago
Generic score: 60 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Funtouch 9
- 6.38" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Helio P65, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 32 MP
- 4500 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
69
Camera
58
Performance
40
Battery Life
84
#4
Price: ~$205
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 158,984
Generic score: 60 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Funtouch 9.2
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Helio P65, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
- 5000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
65
Camera
57
Performance
43
Battery Life
91
#5
Price: ~$225
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 145,820
Generic score: 57 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Funtouch 9
- 6.59" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Helio P70, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 24 MP, front 32 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
60
Camera
60
Performance
42
Battery Life
78
#6
Price: ~$191
Released: 3 months ago
Generic score: 56 out of 100
- Android 10, Funtouch 10.5
- 6.51" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
51
Performance
34
Battery Life
81
#7
Price: ~$178
Released: 7 months ago
AnTuTu: 85,546
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 10, FunTouch OS 10
- 6.47" IPS LCD display (720 x 1560)
- MediaTek Helio P35, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
57
Camera
55
Performance
27
Battery Life
81
#8
Price: ~$178
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 80,911
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Funtouch 4.5
- 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 20 MP
- 4030 mAh
MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
48
Performance
24
Battery Life
69
#9
Price: ~$184
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 70,988
Generic score: 45 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Funtouch 4
- 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3260 mAh
MicroSD
Display
51
Camera
45
Performance
21
Battery Life
59