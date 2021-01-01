TOP-10 Xiaomi Phones Under $100
Price: ~$65
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 114,344
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 11
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
- 3500 mAh
NFC USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Stereo speakers
Display
56
Camera
58
Performance
37
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$108
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- MediaTek Helio G35, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
58
Camera
51
Performance
24
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$105
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 116,744
Generic score: 52 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 12
- 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
60
Camera
44
Performance
31
Battery Life
76
Price: ~$98
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- MediaTek Helio G25, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
41
Performance
24
Battery Life
81
#5
Price: ~$82
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 131,844
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 8.0, MIUI 10
- 5.15" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 4 MP
- 3000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Display
55
Camera
42
Performance
46
Battery Life
66
Price: ~$108
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 73,459
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 5.84" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
62
Camera
45
Performance
31
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$105
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 41,931
Generic score: 49 out of 100
- Android 7.1.1, MIUI 11
- 6.4" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 5300 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Stereo speakers
Display
54
Camera
40
Performance
21
Battery Life
93
#8
Price: ~$102
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 68,943
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Android One
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 3080 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
57
Camera
46
Performance
25
Battery Life
60
Price: ~$89
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 76,174
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD IPX4
Display
57
Camera
42
Performance
22
Battery Life
69
#10
Price: ~$79
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 75,434
Generic score: 45 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 11
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
52
Camera
44
Performance
26
Battery Life
56