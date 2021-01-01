Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Xiaomi Phones for $120 or less

TOP-10 Xiaomi Phones Under $120

#1

Xiaomi Redmi 9C
Xiaomi Redmi 9C specs
Price: ~$108
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 54 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
  • MediaTek Helio G35, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
58
Camera
51
Performance
24
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#2

Xiaomi Mi A2
Xiaomi Mi A2 specs
Price: ~$109
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 130,172
Generic score: 54 out of 100
  • Android 10, Android One
  • 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 3010 mAh
USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
59
Camera
52
Performance
36
Battery Life
59
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specs
Price: ~$123
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 115,976
Generic score: 53 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
61
Camera
50
Performance
32
Battery Life
67
Full specs
#4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specs
Price: ~$105
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 116,744
Generic score: 52 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, MIUI 12
  • 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
60
Camera
44
Performance
31
Battery Life
76
Full specs
#5

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A specs
Price: ~$98
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
  • MediaTek Helio G25, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
41
Performance
24
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#6

Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Xiaomi Redmi 8A specs
Price: ~$116
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 77,784
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
55
Camera
46
Performance
22
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#7

Xiaomi Mi 5
Xiaomi Mi 5 specs
Price: ~$82
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 131,844
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 8.0, MIUI 10
  • 5.15" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 4 MP
  • 3000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Display
55
Camera
42
Performance
46
Battery Life
66
Full specs
#8

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specs
Price: ~$108
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 73,459
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 5.84" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
62
Camera
45
Performance
31
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#9

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite specs
Price: ~$113
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 76,456
Generic score: 50 out of 100
  • Android 10, Stock Android
  • 5.84" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
61
Camera
45
Performance
28
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#10

Xiaomi Redmi 7
Xiaomi Redmi 7 specs
Price: ~$127
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 98,818
Generic score: 49 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
56
Camera
47
Performance
27
Battery Life
69
Full specs
