TOP-10 Xiaomi Phones Under $120
Price: ~$108
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- MediaTek Helio G35, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
58
Camera
51
Performance
24
Battery Life
81
#2
Price: ~$109
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 130,172
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3010 mAh
USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
59
Camera
52
Performance
36
Battery Life
59
Price: ~$123
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 115,976
Generic score: 53 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 12
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
61
Camera
50
Performance
32
Battery Life
67
Price: ~$105
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 116,744
Generic score: 52 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 12
- 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
60
Camera
44
Performance
31
Battery Life
76
Price: ~$98
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- MediaTek Helio G25, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
41
Performance
24
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$116
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 77,784
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
55
Camera
46
Performance
22
Battery Life
91
#7
Price: ~$82
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 131,844
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 8.0, MIUI 10
- 5.15" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 4 MP
- 3000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Display
55
Camera
42
Performance
46
Battery Life
66
Price: ~$108
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 73,459
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 5.84" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
62
Camera
45
Performance
31
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$113
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 76,456
Generic score: 50 out of 100
- Android 10, Stock Android
- 5.84" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
61
Camera
45
Performance
28
Battery Life
72
#10
Price: ~$127
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 98,818
Generic score: 49 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
56
Camera
47
Performance
27
Battery Life
69