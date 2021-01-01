Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Xiaomi Phones for $250 or less

TOP-10 Xiaomi Phones Under $250

#1

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S specs
Price: ~$150
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 79 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Joy UI 12
  • 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4729 mAh
USB Type-C Stereo speakers
Display
85
Camera
72
Performance
81
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#2

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC specs
Price: ~$251
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 73 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 5160 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Stereo speakers IP53
Display
81
Camera
71
Performance
56
Battery Life
89
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro specs
Price: ~$236
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 70 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 11
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5020 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
70
Camera
69
Performance
57
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S specs
Price: ~$191
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 69 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5020 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
70
Camera
69
Performance
55
Battery Life
92
Full specs
#5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specs
Price: ~$208
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 223,173
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G90T, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4500 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
65
Camera
69
Performance
56
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#6

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G specs
Price: ~$198
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 11
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G85, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 5020 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5 IP53
Display
66
Camera
59
Performance
45
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 specs
Price: ~$176
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G85, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 5020 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
66
Camera
61
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#8

Xiaomi Mi CC9
Xiaomi Mi CC9 specs
Price: ~$213
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 158,049
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.39" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4030 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
68
Camera
67
Performance
44
Battery Life
79
Full specs
#9

Xiaomi Poco M3
Xiaomi Poco M3 specs
Price: ~$171
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
  • 6000 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Stereo speakers
Display
67
Camera
55
Performance
41
Battery Life
93
Full specs
#10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T specs
Price: ~$193
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 143,201
Generic score: 61 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.3" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 4000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
66
Camera
62
Performance
38
Battery Life
78
Full specs
