TOP-10 Xiaomi Phones Under $80

#1

Xiaomi Mi Note 3
Xiaomi Mi Note 3 specs
Price: ~$65
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 114,344
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, MIUI 11
  • 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3500 mAh
NFC USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Stereo speakers
Display
56
Camera
58
Performance
37
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#2

Xiaomi Redmi 3S
Xiaomi Redmi 3S specs
Price: ~$61
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 40,771
Generic score: 41 out of 100
  • Android 6.0.1, MIUI 9.2
  • 5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4100 mAh
MicroSD
Display
46
Camera
38
Performance
20
Battery Life
73
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Xiaomi Redmi 4A specs
Price: ~$67
Released: almost 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 37,091
Generic score: 37 out of 100
  • Android 6.0.1, MIUI 10
  • 5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3120 mAh
MicroSD
Display
44
Camera
37
Performance
17
Battery Life
58
Full specs
