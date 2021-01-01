Home > Asus Smartphones > Asus ROG Phone 3: specifications and benchmarks

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3
Display
88
Performance
98
Battery
91
Camera
66
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced July 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 3
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 255 Hz
Response time 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55

Design and build

Height 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
79.9%
98

Performance

All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3321
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
618585
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ROG UI
OS size 20 GB
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
38:12 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 3
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor size 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
88

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.6 dB

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (66 votes)

Write a comment

