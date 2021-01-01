Asus ROG Phone 3
Display
88
Performance
98
Battery
91
Camera
66
NanoReview score
84
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
88
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55
Design and build
|Height
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
79.9%
98
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3321
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
618585
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|ROG UI
|OS size
|20 GB
91
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
38:12 hr
66
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.83"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G support
|Yes
88
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.6 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
