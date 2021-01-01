Asus ROG Phone 3 Display 88 Performance 98 Battery 91 Camera 66 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced July 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 1000 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 3

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 79.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 255 Hz Response time 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 705 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

55 Design and build Height 171 mm (6.73 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.85 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 79.9%

98 Performance All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Max. clock 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 645 MHz FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 971 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3321 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 618585 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 13th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ROG UI OS size 20 GB

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:20 hr Watching videos (Player) 19:20 hr Talk (3G) 38:12 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 20th place

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 3 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 125° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor size 1/2.83" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

88 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 89.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 1000 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 3 may differ by country or region