Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Display 90 Performance 100 Battery 92 Camera 66 Announced March 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 1200 USD

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 794 nits

58 Design and build Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 239 gramm (8.43 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 82%

100 Performance All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 18 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1118 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3735 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 727244

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ROG UI

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 125° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 35 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71 5G support Yes

92 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 1200 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

