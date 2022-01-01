Home > Asus Smartphones > Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Display
89
Performance
92
Battery
91
Camera
65
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
832 nits
57

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 238 gramm (8.4 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
92

Performance

All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3517
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
878388
CPU 221042
GPU 339188
Memory 147008
UX 177766
Total score 878388
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ROG UI
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:31 hr
Talk (3G)
31:04 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 5s Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 35 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71
5G support Yes
92

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 5s Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

