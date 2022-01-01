Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro Display 89 Performance 92 Battery 91 Camera 65 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 832 nits

57 Design and build Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 238 gramm (8.4 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 82%

92 Performance All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Max. clock 2995 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz Memory RAM size 18 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1115 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3517 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 878388 CPU 221042 GPU 339188 Memory 147008 UX 177766 Total score 878388 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 15th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM ROG UI

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 17:59 hr Watching videos (Player) 22:31 hr Talk (3G) 31:04 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 20th place

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 5s Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 125° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 35 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71 5G support Yes

92 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2021 Release date August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 5s Pro may differ by country or region