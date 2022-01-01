Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Display 91 Performance 98 Battery 88 Camera 64 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date October 2022

91 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 836 nits

64 Design and build Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 247 gramm (8.71 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%

98 Performance All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Max. clock 3350 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Memory RAM size 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4579 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1109750 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores - 9th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:44 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr Watching video 19:01 hr Gaming 06:03 hr Standby 108 hr General battery life 36:24 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 63rd place

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Focal length 28 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850),28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500),42(3500), 43(3700), 48(3600, 19(800), 5/6(850) , 8(900), 4(1700), 2(1900), 1(2100) 5G support Yes

92 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate may differ by country or region