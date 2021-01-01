Home > Asus Smartphones > Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL: specifications and benchmarks

Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display
82
Performance
87
Battery
94
Camera
67
NanoReview score
80
Category Flagship
Announced July 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
82

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
53

Design and build

Height 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
80.6%
87

Performance

All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3789
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11186
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
401192
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
496489
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ROG UI
OS size 21 GB
94

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
40:00 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46
5G support No
91

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL may differ by country or region

