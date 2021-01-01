Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
Display
82
Performance
87
Battery
94
Camera
67
NanoReview score
80
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
82
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
53
Design and build
|Height
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
80.6%
87
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3789
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11186
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
401192
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
496489
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 - 45th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ROG UI
|OS size
|21 GB
94
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
40:00 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 7th place
67
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46
|5G support
|No
91
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL may differ by country or region