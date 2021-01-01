Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL Display 82 Performance 87 Battery 94 Camera 67 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced July 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 875 USD

82 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 80.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

53 Design and build Height 171 mm (6.73 inches) Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 80.6%

87 Performance All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3789 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11186 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 730 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2644 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 401192 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 496489 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 - 45th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ROG UI OS size 21 GB

94 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:28 hr Watching videos (Player) 25:36 hr Talk (3G) 40:00 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 7th place

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 125° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46 5G support No

91 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

