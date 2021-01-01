Home > Asus Smartphones > ASUS ZenFone 3 Max: specifications and benchmarks

ASUS ZenFone 3 Max

ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
Display
44
Performance
17
Battery
63
Camera
38
NanoReview score
39
Category Budget
Announced July 2016
Release date August 2016
Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
44

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 67.87%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 52 ms
Contrast 957:1
Max. Brightness
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
38

Design and build

Height 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
67.87%
17

Performance

All specs and test ASUS ZenFone 3 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1250 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 640 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
652
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1865
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
36323
29

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM ZenUI 3
OS size 9 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:45 hr
38

Camera

Specs and camera test of the ZenFone 3 Max
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.302 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ZenFone 3 Max may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (16 votes)

