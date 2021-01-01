ASUS ZenFone 3 Max Display 44 Performance 17 Battery 63 Camera 38 NanoReview score 39 Category Budget Announced July 2016 Release date August 2016 Launch price ~ 137 USD

44 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 67.87% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 52 ms Contrast 957:1 Max. Brightness 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

38 Design and build Height 149.5 mm (5.89 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 67.87%

17 Performance All specs and test ASUS ZenFone 3 Max in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6737 Max. clock 1250 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 GPU clock 550 MHz FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 640 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16, 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 652 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1865 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 36323

29 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0) ROM ZenUI 3 OS size 9 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging No Full charging time 2:45 hr

38 Camera Specs and camera test of the ZenFone 3 Max Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1920 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 88 dB

Other Category Budget Announced July 2016 Release date August 2016 Launch price ~ 137 USD SAR (head) 0.302 W/kg SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

