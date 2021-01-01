Home > Asus Smartphones > ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL: specifications and benchmarks

ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Display
65
Performance
82
Battery
88
Camera
68
NanoReview score
74
Category Flagship
Announced May 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7%
PWM 2404 Hz
Response time 34.8 ms
Contrast 1835:1
Max. Brightness
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.8%
82

Performance

All specs and test ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3600
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11012
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
748
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2645
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
364533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
452288
63

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Zen UI
OS size 15 GB
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
36:22 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
107
Video quality
99
Generic camera score
104
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (4X4 MIMO)
5G support No
79

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 6 ZS630KL may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (17 votes)

