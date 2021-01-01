ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
Display
65
Performance
82
Battery
88
Camera
68
NanoReview score
74
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
65
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|Response time
|34.8 ms
|Contrast
|1835:1
Max. Brightness
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.8%
82
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3600
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11012
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
748
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2645
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
364533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
452288
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 73rd place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Zen UI
|OS size
|15 GB
88
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
36:22 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life - 37th place
68
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
99
Generic camera score
104
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (4X4 MIMO)
|5G support
|No
79
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.57 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 6 ZS630KL may differ by country or region