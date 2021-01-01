ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL Display 65 Performance 82 Battery 88 Camera 68 NanoReview score 74 Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 500 USD

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.7% PWM 2404 Hz Response time 34.8 ms Contrast 1835:1 Max. Brightness 453 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%

82 Performance All specs and test ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3600 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11012 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 748 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2645 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 364533 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 452288 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 73rd place

63 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Zen UI OS size 15 GB

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:42 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:07 hr Talk (3G) 36:22 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 37th place

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 6 ZS630KL Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 125° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 11 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 107 Video quality 99 Generic camera score 104

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (4X4 MIMO) 5G support No

79 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 500 USD SAR (head) 1.57 W/kg SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

