Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
Display
83
Performance
95
Battery
83
Camera
74
NanoReview score
82
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 900 USD
83
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|384 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
735 nits
59
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
95
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
967
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
590541
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|ZenUI 7
|OS size
|20.2 GB
83
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
29:48 hr
74
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|113°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3,4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 29
|5G support
|Yes
76
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.8 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 7 Pro may differ by country or region