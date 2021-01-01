Asus Zenfone 7 Pro Display 83 Performance 95 Battery 83 Camera 74 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 900 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

83 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 384 Hz Response time 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 735 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

59 Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

95 Performance All specs and test Asus Zenfone 7 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Max. clock 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 645 MHz FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 967 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3275 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 590541

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ZenUI 7 OS size 20.2 GB

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:55 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:03 hr Talk (3G) 29:48 hr

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 7 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 113° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3,4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 29 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 900 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 7 Pro may differ by country or region