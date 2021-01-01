Home > Asus Smartphones > Asus Zenfone 7 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
Display
83
Performance
95
Battery
83
Camera
74
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced August 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 900 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
83

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 384 Hz
Response time 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
735 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
59

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
95

Performance

All specs and test Asus Zenfone 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
967
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
590541
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ZenUI 7
OS size 20.2 GB
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
29:48 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 7 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3,4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 29
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.8 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 7 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

