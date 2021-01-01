Asus Zenfone 8 Display 92 Performance 100 Battery 71 Camera 68 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced May 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 650 USD

92 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 794 nits

77 Design and build Height 148 mm (5.83 inches) Width 68.5 mm (2.7 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

100 Performance All specs and test Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1115 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3583 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 670865

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ZenUI 8

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:34 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:47 hr Talk (3G) 21:54 hr

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 8 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 28 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.93" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 5G support Yes

92 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 650 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

