Asus Zenfone 8

Asus Zenfone 8
Display
92
Performance
100
Battery
71
Camera
68
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 650 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus Zenfone 8
92

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
794 nits
77

Design and build

Height 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
100

Performance

All specs and test Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3583
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
670865
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ZenUI 8
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
21:54 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 8
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 28 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
5G support Yes
92

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 650 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 8 may differ by country or region

