Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
Display
83
Performance
97
Battery
80
Camera
69
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
83

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
735 nits
60

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
97

Performance

All specs and test Asus Zenfone 8 Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3627
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ZenUI 8
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:37 hr
Talk (3G)
40:00 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 8 Flip
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3,4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 29, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
68

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 8 Flip may differ by country or region

