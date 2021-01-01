Asus Zenfone 8 Flip Display 83 Performance 97 Battery 80 Camera 69 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced May 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

83 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 735 nits

60 Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

97 Performance All specs and test Asus Zenfone 8 Flip in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1116 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3627

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ZenUI 8

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:28 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:37 hr Talk (3G) 40:00 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zenfone 8 Flip Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26.6 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3,4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 29, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

68 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 750 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 8 Flip may differ by country or region