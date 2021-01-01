Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
Display
83
Performance
97
Battery
80
Camera
69
NanoReview score
82
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2021
|Release date
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
83
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
735 nits
60
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
97
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3627
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|ZenUI 8
80
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:37 hr
Talk (3G)
40:00 hr
69
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3,4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 29, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G support
|Yes
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone 8 Flip may differ by country or region