ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL Display 53 Performance 27 Battery 66 Camera 50 NanoReview score 48 Category Mid-range Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% Max. Brightness 428 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

49 Design and build Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.9%

27 Performance All specs and test ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 509 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4733 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 102334 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 77792

46 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM Zen UI 5.0

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:35 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (With Carrier Aggregation)

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg SAR (body) 1.499 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL may differ by country or region