ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL

ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
Display
53
Performance
27
Battery
66
Camera
50
NanoReview score
48
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.9%
Max. Brightness
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
49

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.9%
27

Performance

All specs and test ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4733
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
102334
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
77792
46

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Zen UI 5.0
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:35 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (With Carrier Aggregation)
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.499 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL may differ by country or region

