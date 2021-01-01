Home > Asus Smartphones > ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL : specifications and benchmarks

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL

Display
58
Performance
32
Battery
76
Camera
52
NanoReview score
53
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.2%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
43

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.2%
32

Performance

All specs and test ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1324
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4845
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
114853
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
131025
46

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Stock Android
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
5G support No
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.378 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.464 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.1 of 5 points (20 votes)

