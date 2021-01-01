ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL Display 58 Performance 32 Battery 76 Camera 52 NanoReview score 53 Category Mid-range Announced April 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 175 USD

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.99 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 404 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 76.2% Max. Brightness 450 nits

43 Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 76.2%

32 Performance All specs and test ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 509 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1324 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4845 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 114853 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 131025

46 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM Stock Android

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

66 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500 5G support No

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 175 USD SAR (head) 0.378 W/kg SAR (body) 1.464 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

