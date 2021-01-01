Home > Asus Smartphones > ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL: specifications and benchmarks

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL
Display
60
Performance
33
Battery
76
Camera
52
NanoReview score
53
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82%
Display tests
PWM 2336 Hz
Response time 39.8 ms
Contrast 1043:1
Max. Brightness
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
33

Performance

All specs and test ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1433
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5180
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
970
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
124052
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
129925
46

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Zen UI 5.0
OS size 13 GB
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (With Carrier Aggregation)
5G support No
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.347 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.46 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (9 votes)

