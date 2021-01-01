ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL Display 60 Performance 33 Battery 76 Camera 52 NanoReview score 53 Category Mid-range Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 82% Display tests PWM 2336 Hz Response time 39.8 ms Contrast 1043:1 Max. Brightness 494 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82%

33 Performance All specs and test ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1433 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5180 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 264 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 970 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 124052 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 129925

46 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM Zen UI 5.0 OS size 13 GB

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:00 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (With Carrier Aggregation) 5G support No

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 225 USD SAR (head) 0.347 W/kg SAR (body) 1.46 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL may differ by country or region