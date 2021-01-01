ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL
Display
60
Performance
33
Battery
76
Camera
52
NanoReview score
53
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
60
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|39.8 ms
|Contrast
|1043:1
Max. Brightness
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50
Design and build
|Height
|157.9 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
33
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1433
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5180
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
970
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
124052
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
129925
46
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Zen UI 5.0
|OS size
|13 GB
76
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
52
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (With Carrier Aggregation)
|5G support
|No
67
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.347 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.46 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL may differ by country or region