Huawei Honor 30 Lite

Huawei Honor 30 Lite
Display
73
Performance
66
Battery
82
Camera
61
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 30 Lite
73

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
60

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
66

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3105
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10960
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2166
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
310233
AnTuTu 8 Results - 146th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Magic UI 3.1
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 30 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 30 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.9 of 5 points (18 votes)

