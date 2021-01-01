Huawei Honor 30 Lite Display 73 Performance 66 Battery 82 Camera 61 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 30 Lite

73 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Max. Brightness 494 nits

60 Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

66 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 30 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC4 GPU clock 650 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3105 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10960 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 544 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2166 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 310233 AnTuTu 8 Results - 146th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Magic UI 3.1

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 30 Lite Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 30 Lite may differ by country or region