Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 10i: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 10i

Huawei Honor 10i
Display
61
Performance
37
Battery
61
Camera
60
NanoReview score
54
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 10i
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%
Max. Brightness
371 nits
50

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.1%
37

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1490
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5104
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
133545
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154061
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1
61

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 10i
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
54

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 10i may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (57 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor 10i vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
2. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei Honor 8X
3. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei Honor 10
4. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei P30 Lite
5. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
6. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei Honor 20i
7. Huawei Honor 10i vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
8. Huawei Honor 10i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei Honor 9X
10. Huawei Honor 10i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
11. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei Honor 20S
12. Huawei Honor 10i vs Samsung Galaxy A51
13. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei P40 Lite
14. Huawei Honor 10i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
15. Huawei Honor 10i vs Samsung Galaxy A31
16. Huawei Honor 10i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish