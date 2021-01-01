Huawei Honor 10X Lite Display 67 Performance 38 Battery 84 Camera 59 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD

67 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% Max. Brightness 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

53 Design and build Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

38 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1533 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5403 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 300 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1296 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 135685 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 163673

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Magic UI 3.1 OS size 13 GB

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:47 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:15 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:51 hr Talk (3G) 37:25 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 54th place

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 10X Lite Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network UMTS B1/B2/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

