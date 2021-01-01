Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 10X Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Huawei Honor 10X Lite
Display
67
Performance
38
Battery
84
Camera
59
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
67

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Max. Brightness
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
53

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
38

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1533
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5403
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
135685
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
163673
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
37:25 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 10X Lite
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network UMTS B1/B2/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 10X Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (78 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Huawei Honor 10
2. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Huawei Honor 10 Lite
3. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Huawei Honor 10i
4. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
5. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Huawei Honor 9X
6. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Huawei P40 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Huawei Honor 9X Lite
9. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
10. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
11. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Huawei Honor 30i
12. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Huawei P Smart 2021

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish