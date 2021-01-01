Huawei Honor 20i Display 62 Performance 41 Battery 61 Camera 60 NanoReview score 56 Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 415 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% Max. Brightness 428 nits

50 Design and build Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

41 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 20i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1534 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5305 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 344 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1365 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 136412 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 192289 AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 243rd place

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9

61 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 20i Main camera Matrix 24 megapixels Image resolution 5288 x 3968 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 24 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

61 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

