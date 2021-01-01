Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 20S: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 20S

Display
64
Performance
41
Battery
68
Camera
59
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 20S
64

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9
PPI 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
63

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
41

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1543
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
137067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169672
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Magic 2.1
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 20S
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 20S may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (24 votes)

