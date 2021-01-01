Huawei Honor 20S
Display
64
Performance
41
Battery
68
Camera
59
NanoReview score
60
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 20S
64
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|PPI
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
63
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
41
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1543
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
137067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 299th place
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Magic 2.1
68
Battery
|Capacity
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
59
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
|5G support
|No
52
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 20S may differ by country or region