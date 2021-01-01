Huawei Honor 20S Display 64 Performance 41 Battery 68 Camera 59 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 20S

64 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.15 inches Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels Aspect ratio 19.2:9 PPI 412 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Max. Brightness 494 nits

63 Design and build Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

41 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1543 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5432 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 332 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1398 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 137067 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 169672 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 299th place

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Magic 2.1

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 3340 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 20S Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 275 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 20S may differ by country or region