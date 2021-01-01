Huawei Honor 30 Display 70 Performance 82 Battery 82 Camera 86 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 437 USD

70 Display Type OLED Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 494 nits

65 Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%

82 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 2560 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3692
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11944
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 386252

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Magic UI 3.1.1

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr

86 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 30 Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 437 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

