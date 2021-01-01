Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 30: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 30

Huawei Honor 30
Display
70
Performance
82
Battery
82
Camera
86
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 30
70

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
494 nits
65

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.6%
82

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3692
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11944
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
386252
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 3.1.1
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
86

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 30
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (51 votes)

