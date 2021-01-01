Huawei Honor 30 Pro Display 71 Performance 84 Battery 82 Camera 88 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 550 USD

71 Display Type OLED Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 592 nits

67 Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%

84 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 700 MHz FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 750 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3055 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 486825 AnTuTu Rating - 48th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Magic UI 3.1

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No (5 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr

88 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 30 Pro Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 18 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

92 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

71 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 550 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

