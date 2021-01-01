Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 30 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 30 Pro

Huawei Honor 30 Pro
Display
71
Performance
84
Battery
82
Camera
88
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
71

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
592 nits
67

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
84

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 700 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3055
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
486825
AnTuTu Rating - 48th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 3.1
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
88

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 30 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
71

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 30 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (15 votes)

