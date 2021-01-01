Huawei Honor 30i Display 73 Performance 41 Battery 67 Camera 60 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD

73 Display Type OLED Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 417 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 592 nits

61 Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 157.2 gramm (5.54 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

41 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 30i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1542 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5345 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 328 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1337 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 140144 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 193789 AnTuTu 8 Android Results - 239th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Magic UI 3.1

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:45 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 30i Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

73 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/b5/B7/B8b19/B20/B26/B28/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

