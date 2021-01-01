Huawei Honor 30i
Display
73
Performance
41
Battery
67
Camera
60
NanoReview score
61
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
73
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|417 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
592 nits
61
Design and build
|Height
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|157.2 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
41
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1542
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1337
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
140144
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
193789
AnTuTu 8 Android Results - 239th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
67
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
60
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
73
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/b5/B7/B8b19/B20/B26/B28/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
