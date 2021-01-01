Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 30i: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 30i

Huawei Honor 30i
Display
73
Performance
41
Battery
67
Camera
60
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 30i
73

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 417 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
592 nits
61

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 157.2 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
41

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1542
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1337
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
140144
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
193789
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Magic UI 3.1
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:45 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 30i
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
73

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/b5/B7/B8b19/B20/B26/B28/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 30i may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (38 votes)

