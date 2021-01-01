Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 30S: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 30S

Huawei Honor 30S
Display
69
Performance
67
Battery
82
Camera
74
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 30S
69

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
62

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.8%
67

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 30S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2416
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
375952
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 3.1
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 30S
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 30S may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (35 votes)

