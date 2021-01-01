Huawei Honor 50 Lite Display 69 Performance 33 Battery 73 Camera 66 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 275 USD

69 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 428 nits

91 Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Rear material Glass Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%

33 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 299 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1222 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 208675

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Magic UI 4.2

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 50 Lite Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support No

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 275 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

