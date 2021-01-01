Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 50 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Huawei Honor 50 Lite
Display
69
Performance
33
Battery
73
Camera
66
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date November 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
69

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
428 nits
91

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Rear material Glass
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
33

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1222
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
208675
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2
73

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 50 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2021
Release date November 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 50 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (4 votes)

Competitors

1. Honor 20 vs Honor 50 Lite
2. Redmi Note 8 vs Honor 50 Lite
3. Honor 9X vs Honor 50 Lite
4. Honor 30 vs Honor 50 Lite
5. Redmi Note 9 vs Honor 50 Lite
6. Poco X3 NFC vs Honor 50 Lite
7. Galaxy A32 vs Honor 50 Lite
8. Redmi Note 10S vs Honor 50 Lite
9. Poco X3 Pro vs Honor 50 Lite
10. Realme 8 vs Honor 50 Lite
11. Realme 8 Pro vs Honor 50 Lite
12. Honor 50 vs Honor 50 Lite
13. Nova 8i vs Honor 50 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish