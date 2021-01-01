Huawei Honor 50 Pro Display 90 Performance 81 Battery 76 Camera 67 NanoReview score 78 Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 4375 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 50 Pro

90 Display Type OLED Size 6.72 inches Resolution 1236 x 2676 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 439 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

83 Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%

81 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Memory RAM size 8 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 795 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2839

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Magic UI 4.2

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 50 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 18 mm Pixel size 1.25 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

57 Sound Headphone audio jack No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 4375 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 50 Pro may differ by country or region