Display
90
Performance
81
Battery
76
Camera
67
NanoReview score
78
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 4375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
90

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.72 inches
Resolution 1236 x 2676 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 439 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
83

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%
81

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2839
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 100 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 50 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
57

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 4375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 50 Pro may differ by country or region

