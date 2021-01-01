Huawei Honor 50 SE Display 82 Performance 69 Battery 76 Camera 61 NanoReview score 73 Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 283 USD

82 Display Type LTPS LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.4%

90 Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.4%

69 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Memory RAM size 8 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 703 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2100

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Magic UI 4.2

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (75% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 50 SE Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

57 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 283 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

