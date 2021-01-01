Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 50 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 50 SE

Huawei Honor 50 SE
Display
82
Performance
69
Battery
76
Camera
61
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 283 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 50 SE
82

Display

Type LTPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4%
90

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.4%
69

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2100
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 50 SE
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
57

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 283 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 50 SE may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

