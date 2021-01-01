Huawei Honor 60 Display 87 Performance 64 Battery 83 Camera 57 NanoReview score 73 Category Mid-range Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 60

87 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

92 Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%

64 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 753 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2774 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 508406 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9 - 143rd place

68 Software Operating system Android 11

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 60 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

64 Sound Headphone audio jack No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 60 may differ by country or region