Huawei Honor 60
Display
87
Performance
64
Battery
83
Camera
57
NanoReview score
73
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 60
87
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
92
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%
64
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
508406
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9 - 143rd place
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
83
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
57
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
64
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 60 may differ by country or region