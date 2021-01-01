Huawei Honor 60 Pro Display 91 Performance 67 Battery 83 Camera 60 NanoReview score 75 Category Mid-range Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021

91 Display Type OLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

92 Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%

67 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 60 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB
Channels 2
Storage Storage size 256 GB
Memory card No
Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2961
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 520891

68 Software Operating system Android 11

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 60 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 122° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 18 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 60 Pro may differ by country or region