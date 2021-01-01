Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 60 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 60 Pro

Huawei Honor 60 Pro
Display
91
Performance
67
Battery
83
Camera
60
NanoReview score
75
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2021
Release date December 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 60 Pro
91

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
92

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.9%
67

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2961
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
520891
AnTuTu Results - 134th place
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 60 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 122°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 60 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (5 votes)

Competitors

