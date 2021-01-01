Huawei Honor 7A Prime
Display
58
Performance
19
Battery
51
Camera
45
NanoReview score
45
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
58
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.04%
Max. Brightness
385 nits
48
Design and build
|Height
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
74.04%
19
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
714
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2339
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
42044
44
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|EMUI 8.1
51
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:39 hr
45
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.01 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 7A Prime may differ by country or region