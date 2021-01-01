Huawei Honor 7C
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
43
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.51%
|PWM
|3086 Hz
|Response time
|40.6 ms
|Contrast
|643:1
Max. Brightness
396 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.51%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
672
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2725
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
61228
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|EMUI 8
|OS size
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:53 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.9 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 7C may differ by country or region