Huawei Honor 7C Display 49 Performance 22 Battery 55 Camera 45 NanoReview score 43 Category Budget Announced March 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 137 USD

49 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.99 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 76.51% Display tests PWM 3086 Hz Response time 40.6 ms Contrast 643:1 Max. Brightness 396 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 76.51%

22 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 7C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 672 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2725 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 61228

43 Software Operating system Android 8.0 ROM EMUI 8 OS size 6 GB

55 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:53 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 7C Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86.9 dB

Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

