Huawei Honor 7C

Display
49
Performance
22
Battery
55
Camera
45
NanoReview score
43
Category Budget
Announced March 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 137 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 7C
49

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.51%
Display tests
PWM 3086 Hz
Response time 40.6 ms
Contrast 643:1
Max. Brightness
396 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.51%
22

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 7C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
672
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2725
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
61228
43

Software

Operating system Android 8.0
ROM EMUI 8
OS size 6 GB
55

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:53 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 7C
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
70

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.9 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 7C may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (18 votes)

