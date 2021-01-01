Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 8: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 8

Huawei Honor 8
Display
53
Performance
40
Battery
57
Camera
40
NanoReview score
47
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2016
Release date August 2016
Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.39%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 41 ms
Contrast 1128:1
Max. Brightness
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45

Design and build

Height 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
72.39%
40

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1775
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6192
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
96437
43

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 8
OS size 8 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
18:17 hr
40

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 8
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
60

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (46 votes)

Write a comment

