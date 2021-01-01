Huawei Honor 8
Display
53
Performance
40
Battery
57
Camera
40
NanoReview score
47
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2016
|Release date
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8
53
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.39%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|41 ms
|Contrast
|1128:1
Max. Brightness
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45
Design and build
|Height
|145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
72.39%
40
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 950
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1775
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6192
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
96437
43
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 8
|OS size
|8 GB
57
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
18:17 hr
40
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
60
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|1.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.69 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8 may differ by country or region