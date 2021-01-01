Huawei Honor 8 Display 53 Performance 40 Battery 57 Camera 40 NanoReview score 47 Category Mid-range Announced July 2016 Release date August 2016 Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 72.39% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 41 ms Contrast 1128:1 Max. Brightness 458 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

45 Design and build Height 145.5 mm (5.73 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 153 gramm (5.4 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 72.39%

40 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 950 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72 Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics Mali-T880 MP4 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~122 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1775 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6192 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 96437

43 Software Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM EMUI 8 OS size 8 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:40 hr Watching videos (Player) 8:56 hr Talk (3G) 18:17 hr

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 8 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Monochrome lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

60 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2016 Release date August 2016 Launch price ~ 350 USD SAR (head) 1.5 W/kg SAR (body) 1.69 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

