Huawei Honor 8 Lite Announced February 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 200 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 69.65%

43 Design and build Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 69.65%

24 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 8 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 655 Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~40 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 16, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 812 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3178 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 56632

43 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM EMUI 9

54 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

39 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 8 Lite Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced February 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 200 USD SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

