Huawei Honor 8 Lite

Huawei Honor 8 Lite
Display
55
Performance
24
Battery
54
Camera
39
NanoReview score
42
Category Budget
Announced February 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8 Lite
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.65%
43

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
69.65%
24

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 655
Max. clock 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~40 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
812
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3178
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56632
43

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9
54

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
39

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 8 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (40 votes)

