Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Huawei Honor 8 Pro
Display
61
Performance
46
Battery
63
Camera
48
NanoReview score
54
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.85%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 38.4 ms
Contrast 1803:1
Max. Brightness
560 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
44

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
73.85%
46

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1881
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5991
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
128991
52

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 11.3 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
25:54 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 8 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2017
Release date April 2017
Launch price ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8 Pro may differ by country or region

