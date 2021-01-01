Huawei Honor 8 Pro Display 61 Performance 46 Battery 63 Camera 48 NanoReview score 54 Category Mid-range Announced February 2017 Release date April 2017 Launch price ~ 437 USD

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6 inches Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 515 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 73.85% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 38.4 ms Contrast 1803:1 Max. Brightness 560 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

44 Design and build Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 6.97 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 73.85%

46 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 GPU clock 1037 MHz FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1881 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5991 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 128991

52 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 9 OS size 11.3 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:39 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:22 hr Talk (3G) 25:54 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 8 Pro Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Monochrome lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81.8 dB

Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

