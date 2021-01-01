Huawei Honor 8 Pro
Display
61
Performance
46
Battery
63
Camera
48
NanoReview score
54
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.85%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|1803:1
Max. Brightness
560 nits
44
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
73.85%
46
Performance
|Chipset
|Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1881
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5991
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
128991
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|11.3 GB
63
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
25:54 hr
48
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
67
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.8 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
