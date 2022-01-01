Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 80: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 80

Huawei Honor 80
Display
92
Performance
80
Battery
80
Camera
61
NanoReview score
77
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 80
92

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
93

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.7%
80

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
Max. clock 2700 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
62

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MagicOS 7.0
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 80
Main camera
Matrix 160 megapixels
Image resolution 10944 x 14592
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (160 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
64

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
