Huawei Honor 80 Display 92 Performance 80 Battery 80 Camera 61 NanoReview score 77 Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 80

92 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 444 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

93 Design and build Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.7%

80 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 80 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G Max. clock 2700 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

62 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MagicOS 7.0

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 80 Main camera Matrix 160 megapixels Image resolution 10944 x 14592 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (160 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 160 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

64 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 80 may differ by country or region