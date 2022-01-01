Huawei Honor 80 Pro Display 92 Performance 82 Battery 83 Camera 70 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022

92 Display Type OLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 437 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

93 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Rear material Glass Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.2%

82 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 80 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1208 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3754 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1014908 CPU 223917 GPU 444797 Memory 161232 UX 176014 Total score 1014908 AnTuTu Android Ranking - 29th place

62 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MagicOS 7.0

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 80 Pro Main camera Matrix 160 megapixels Image resolution 10944 x 14592 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 122° Lenses 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 160 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6112 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 80 Pro may differ by country or region