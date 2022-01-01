Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 80 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Huawei Honor 80 Pro
Display
92
Performance
82
Battery
83
Camera
70
NanoReview score
80
Category Flagship
Announced November 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
92

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
93

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Rear material Glass
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.2%
82

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3754
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1014908
CPU 223917
GPU 444797
Memory 161232
UX 176014
Total score 1014908
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
62

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MagicOS 7.0
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 80 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 160 megapixels
Image resolution 10944 x 14592
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 122°
Lenses 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6112
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced November 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 80 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

