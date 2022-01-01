Huawei Honor 80 Pro
Display
92
Performance
82
Battery
83
Camera
70
NanoReview score
80
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
92
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
93
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.2%
82
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3754
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1014908
|CPU
|223917
|GPU
|444797
|Memory
|161232
|UX
|176014
|Total score
|1014908
AnTuTu Android Ranking - 29th place
62
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MagicOS 7.0
83
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
70
Camera
|Matrix
|160 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10944 x 14592
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6112
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
81
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 80 Pro may differ by country or region