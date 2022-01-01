Huawei Honor 80 SE Display 92 Performance 47 Battery 76 Camera 61 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022

92 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 444 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

71 Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Colors Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.7%

47 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 80 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 747 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2201 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 449101

62 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MagicOS 7.0

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min)

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 80 SE Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 80 SE may differ by country or region