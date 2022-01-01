Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 80 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 80 SE
92

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
71

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.7%
47

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 80 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
449101
62

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MagicOS 7.0
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min)
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 80 SE
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 80 SE may differ by country or region

