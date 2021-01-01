Huawei Honor 8A Pro
Display
55
Performance
26
Battery
55
Camera
45
NanoReview score
46
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8A Pro
55
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.2%
47
Design and build
|Height
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.2%
26
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1480
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
933
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
84858
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
55
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
45
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8A Pro may differ by country or region