Huawei Honor 8C

Huawei Honor 8C
Display
53
Performance
33
Battery
66
Camera
48
NanoReview score
49
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8C
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.41%
63

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.41%
33

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1214
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4572
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
103965
44

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 8.2
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:15 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 8C
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2
Focal length 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8C may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (21 votes)

