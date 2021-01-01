Huawei Honor 8C Display 53 Performance 33 Battery 66 Camera 48 NanoReview score 49 Category Mid-range Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8C

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.41%

63 Design and build Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.41%

33 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1214 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4572 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 103965

44 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM EMUI 8.2

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:15 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 8C Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2 Focal length 28 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8C may differ by country or region