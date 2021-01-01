Huawei Honor 8S Display 56 Performance 19 Battery 57 Camera 44 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 106 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8S

56 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 78.1%

47 Design and build Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) Width 70.7 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 78.1%

19 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 660 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1199 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2456 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 159 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 539 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 55739 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 79484

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9.0

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3020 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:20 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 8S Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 МГц 3G network 3G/WCDMA (B1/5/8) 4G network 4G/LTE (B1/3/5/7/8/20) 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 106 USD SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8S may differ by country or region