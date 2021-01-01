Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 8S: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 8S

Huawei Honor 8S
Display
56
Performance
19
Battery
57
Camera
44
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 106 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8S
56

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.1%
47

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
78.1%
19

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1199
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
539
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
55739
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
79484
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.0
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 8S
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 МГц
3G network 3G/WCDMA (B1/5/8)
4G network 4G/LTE (B1/3/5/7/8/20)
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8S may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.9 of 5 points (26 votes)

