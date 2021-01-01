Huawei Honor 8S 2020 Display 58 Performance 20 Battery 57 Camera 46 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8S 2020

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 78.1% Max. Brightness 398 nits

50 Design and build Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) Width 70.78 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 78.1%

20 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 8S 2020 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1202 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 2467 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 159 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 544 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 56944 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 79663

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9.0

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3020 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 8S 2020 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 3G network UMTS 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8S 2020 may differ by country or region