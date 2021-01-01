Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 8S Prime: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 8S Prime

Huawei Honor 8S Prime
Display
59
Performance
20
Battery
57
Camera
46
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced July 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8S Prime
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.1%
Max. Brightness
385 nits
51

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
78.1%
20

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 8S Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1197
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
164
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
547
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56835
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
79588
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.0
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 8S Prime
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
3G network UMTS 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced July 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8S Prime may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (18 votes)

