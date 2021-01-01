Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 8X Max: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 8X Max

Huawei Honor 8X Max
Display
57
Performance
37
Battery
84
Camera
51
NanoReview score
56
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 285 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8X Max
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 7.12 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.73%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
56

Design and build

Height 177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
Width 86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.73%
37

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 8X Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1332
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4849
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
112888
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
130825
52

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
ROM EMUI 9
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:52 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 8X Max
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
61

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
95

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 285 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8X Max may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (41 votes)

