Huawei Honor 8X Max Display 57 Performance 37 Battery 84 Camera 51 NanoReview score 56 Category Mid-range Announced August 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 285 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8X Max

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 7.12 inches Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 350 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.73% Max. Brightness 450 nits

56 Design and build Height 177.5 mm (6.99 inches) Width 86.2 mm (3.39 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.73%

37 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 8X Max in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 1950 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 509 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1332 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4849 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 112888 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 130825

52 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9) ROM EMUI 9

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:52 hr

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 8X Max Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

61 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

95 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 285 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8X Max may differ by country or region