Huawei Honor 9

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 337 USD

56 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 428 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 70.24% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 32.8 ms Contrast 1310:1 Max. Brightness 516 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

45 Design and build Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 70.24%

42 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 GPU clock 1037 MHz FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1850 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6110 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 142333 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 197581 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 236th place

52 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 9.1 OS size 14 GB

60 Battery Specifications Capacity 3200 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:28 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:37 hr Talk (3G) 21:03 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 9 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 5160 x 3872 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 27 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2017 Release date July 2017 Launch price ~ 337 USD SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

