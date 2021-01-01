Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 9: specifications and benchmarks

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 9
56

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 70.24%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 32.8 ms
Contrast 1310:1
Max. Brightness
516 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
70.24%
42

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1850
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6110
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
197581
52

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1
OS size 14 GB
60

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 9
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2017
Release date July 2017
Launch price ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (81 votes)

