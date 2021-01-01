Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 9 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Display
60
Performance
27
Battery
54
Camera
46
NanoReview score
47
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2017
Release date February 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.12%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 29 ms
Contrast 1529:1
Max. Brightness
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.12%
27

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
920
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3617
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75508
52

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 9.3 GB
54

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:25 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 9 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2
Focal length 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 9 Lite may differ by country or region

