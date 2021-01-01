Huawei Honor 9 Lite Display 60 Performance 27 Battery 54 Camera 46 NanoReview score 47 Category Mid-range Announced December 2017 Release date February 2018 Launch price ~ 187 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.65 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 427 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 76.12% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 29 ms Contrast 1529:1 Max. Brightness 611 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 151 mm (5.94 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 76.12%

27 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 920 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3617 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 75508

52 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 9 OS size 9.3 GB

54 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:25 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 9 Lite Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2 Focal length 28 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2017 Release date February 2018 Launch price ~ 187 USD SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

