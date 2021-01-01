Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Display
60
Performance
27
Battery
54
Camera
46
NanoReview score
47
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2017
|Release date
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
60
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.12%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|29 ms
|Contrast
|1529:1
Max. Brightness
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51
Design and build
|Height
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
76.12%
27
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
920
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3617
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75508
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|9.3 GB
54
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
46
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2017
|Release date
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 9 Lite may differ by country or region