Huawei Honor 9A Display 60 Performance 26 Battery 78 Camera 55 NanoReview score 55 Category Budget Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 137 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 278 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% Display tests RGB color space 94.1% Response time 31 ms Contrast 1492:1 Max. Brightness 534 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.3%

26 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1479 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4432 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 907 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 80372 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 96673

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Magic UI 3.1 OS size 9 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:00 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 9A Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.4 dB

Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

