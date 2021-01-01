Huawei Honor 9A
Display
60
Performance
26
Battery
78
Camera
55
NanoReview score
55
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
60
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|278 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.3%
|RGB color space
|94.1%
|Response time
|31 ms
|Contrast
|1492:1
Max. Brightness
534 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.3%
26
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1479
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
80372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96673
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|9 GB
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
55
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.4 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
